Image Credit : Getty

It’s not every day a 17-year-old is handed the weight of an entire club’s history. But that’s exactly what’s happened with Lamine Yamal.

Next season, the teenager will walk out at the Olympic Stadium not just as a rising star, but wearing the number 10 jersey—Barcelona’s most sacred number. It’s a shirt drenched in history, brilliance, heartbreak, and unmatched greatness. And now, it belongs to a boy who’s still finishing his first year as a professional.

The news came quietly—Ansu Fati’s move to AS Monaco officially freed up the number. But for fans who’ve lived through the Messi era, and the ones before it, this wasn’t just a squad change. It was the start of a new story.