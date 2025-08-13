Barcelona is focusing on scouting young talent in Africa to develop the next generation of stars for La Masia. Driven by financial constraints and competition from European rivals, the club is investing in promising young players before they turn 18.

Barcelona are turning their gaze firmly towards Africa — a continent that has already given them a stream of exciting young prospects and, they believe, could offer the next big La Masia superstar.

According to reports, the club is now rolling out a clear, long-term strategy: spot emerging African talent early and bring them to Catalonia before rival European clubs — especially those in England and France — make their move.

A New Era of Scouting

Fueling this fresh push is the arrival of Joao Amaral, the new head of Barcelona’s scouting department. With him at the helm, “Operation Africa” is set to run at full speed.

One of the key names in this mission is Mousa Kone, Barça’s trusted scout on the ground in Africa, who has earned high praise for his sharp eye in spotting promising youngsters.

Just last season, Kone’s work paid off handsomely — Barcelona secured four highly rated 18-year-olds for their youth academy:

David Oduro

Aziz Issah

Ibrahim Diarra

Hafiz Gariba

All have already begun the process of adapting to life and football in Barcelona’s famed academy system.

Why Africa, Why Now?

Barcelona’s financial reality makes this strategy not just appealing, but necessary. With the club still navigating salary cap issues and struggling at times to register senior players, investing early in untapped talent is far more affordable than paying premium prices for established stars.

The African market, however, is far from a secret. England and France have been aggressively scouting the continent, forcing Barça to move quickly if they want to stay ahead of the game.

Big Possibilities, Real Risks

The rewards are obvious — lower transfer costs, raw talent full of potential, and the chance to shape players in the Barcelona style from a young age. But the risks are equally real. At such an early stage in their careers, these players aren’t guarantees; they’re projects.

Until they turn 18, non-EU signings can’t formally join La Masia full-time, meaning Barcelona’s investment is based on promise, not proven performance. Once they arrive, however, they’ll receive the final polish of a Catalan football education that has shaped legends.

For Barcelona, the bet is simple: find the next generation of stars before anyone else does — and Africa may just be where the future of the club begins.