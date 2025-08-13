Image Credit : Getty

Spanish football is about to wake from its summer siesta. In just a few days, La Liga 2025/26 will be back — and with it comes the smell of freshly cut grass, the hum of anticipation, and the familiar debates in bars from Barcelona to Madrid.

But before a single ball has been kicked, Opta’s supercomputer has already mapped out the season. Think of it as a crystal ball powered by data instead of mysticism — though in football, even the most logical predictions can be made to look foolish in ninety minutes.