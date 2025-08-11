Image Credit : Getty

Hansi Flick has kicked off his second season in charge of FC Barcelona with optimism in the air and fans daring to dream. His debut campaign was nothing short of spectacular — sweeping La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. But history tells us that when Flick enters his sophomore year at a club or national team, turbulence often follows.

And this isn’t just a matter of opinion — the data backs it up. From Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich to the German national side, Flick’s career has a curious pattern: brilliance in the first year, struggle in the second. For Barcelona, that’s both a reason for excitement and a cause for caution.