Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arsenal's Josh Kroenke teases potential renovation and expansion of iconic Emirates Stadium

    Arsenal's co-chairman Josh Kroenke has revealed that the club is holding "internal conversations" about the potential renovation and expansion of the Emirates Stadium.

    football Arsenal's Josh Kroenke teases potential renovation and expansion of iconic Emirates Stadium snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Arsenal's co-chairman Josh Kroenke has revealed that the club is holding "internal conversations" about the potential renovation and expansion of the Emirates Stadium. This announcement comes as the club continues its efforts to enhance the fan experience and strengthen the connection between the team and its supporters.

    The Emirates Stadium, with a capacity of 60,704, is currently the fifth-largest stadium in the Premier League, behind Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium, and Anfield. Since moving from their historic Highbury home in 2006, Arsenal has not significantly increased the stadium's capacity. However, recent initiatives, including new artwork on the stadium's exterior, have been part of a broader effort to make the venue feel more like home.

    In an interview with ESPN, Kroenke discussed the potential for upgrades at the Emirates but cautioned that any detailed plans are still in the preliminary stages.

    "It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about [the stadium]. It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what's there," he said.

    Kroenke emphasized the club's commitment to competing at the highest level, both in the Premier League and beyond. "Our goal was always to compete for the Premier League title because if you look around the world, if you are competing for the title year-in, year-out, you are competing for everything else," he added.

    The co-chairman also highlighted the positive impact of current manager Mikel Arteta, who has been instrumental in revitalizing the relationship between the team and its fans. "What can our fans expect? Everything they've gotten in the last few years. We're going to keep adding to the group. I know Mikel's energy is through the roof in the best of ways," Kroenke said.

    In addition to the men's team, Kroenke expressed excitement about the growth of the women's team, noting the global rise of women's sports. "In our women's team as well, you see how women's sport is taking off around the world. We are really excited about that part of the business," he said.

    Kroenke concluded by reiterating the club's primary objective: to make their supporters proud. As Arsenal looks to the future, fans can anticipate further developments in both the men's and women's teams, as well as potential improvements to their iconic stadium.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals with win over Sunniva Hofstad snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals with win over Sunniva Hofstad

    That Rajinikanth move Lakshya Sen's epic shot in win over Christie at Paris Olympics 2024 wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    'That Rajinikanth move...': Lakshya Sen's epic shot in win over Christie at Paris Olympics wins hearts (WATCH)

    football UEFA unveils major overhaul of Champions League format and draw process for 2024-25 season snt

    UEFA unveils major overhaul of Champions League format and draw process for 2024-25 season

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Akula secures win over Zeng Jian on birthday, joins Manika Batra in Round of 16 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Akula secures win over Zeng Jian on birthday, joins Manika Batra in Round of 16

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad landslide tragdy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to kerala cm relief fund anr

    BREAKING | Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched: 6 things to know before buying it gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched: 6 things to know before buying it

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall anr

    BREAKING: Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall

    Food department test report reveals it was mutton not dog meat supplied from Rajasthan to Bengaluru vkp

    ‘Not dog meat’: Food dept test report reveals mutton supplied from Rajasthan to Bengaluru

    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals with win over Sunniva Hofstad snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals with win over Sunniva Hofstad

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon