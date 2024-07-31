Arsenal's Josh Kroenke teases potential renovation and expansion of iconic Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's co-chairman Josh Kroenke has revealed that the club is holding "internal conversations" about the potential renovation and expansion of the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's co-chairman Josh Kroenke has revealed that the club is holding "internal conversations" about the potential renovation and expansion of the Emirates Stadium. This announcement comes as the club continues its efforts to enhance the fan experience and strengthen the connection between the team and its supporters.

The Emirates Stadium, with a capacity of 60,704, is currently the fifth-largest stadium in the Premier League, behind Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium, and Anfield. Since moving from their historic Highbury home in 2006, Arsenal has not significantly increased the stadium's capacity. However, recent initiatives, including new artwork on the stadium's exterior, have been part of a broader effort to make the venue feel more like home.

In an interview with ESPN, Kroenke discussed the potential for upgrades at the Emirates but cautioned that any detailed plans are still in the preliminary stages.

"It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about [the stadium]. It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what's there," he said.

Kroenke emphasized the club's commitment to competing at the highest level, both in the Premier League and beyond. "Our goal was always to compete for the Premier League title because if you look around the world, if you are competing for the title year-in, year-out, you are competing for everything else," he added.

The co-chairman also highlighted the positive impact of current manager Mikel Arteta, who has been instrumental in revitalizing the relationship between the team and its fans. "What can our fans expect? Everything they've gotten in the last few years. We're going to keep adding to the group. I know Mikel's energy is through the roof in the best of ways," Kroenke said.

In addition to the men's team, Kroenke expressed excitement about the growth of the women's team, noting the global rise of women's sports. "In our women's team as well, you see how women's sport is taking off around the world. We are really excited about that part of the business," he said.

Kroenke concluded by reiterating the club's primary objective: to make their supporters proud. As Arsenal looks to the future, fans can anticipate further developments in both the men's and women's teams, as well as potential improvements to their iconic stadium.

