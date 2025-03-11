Lucknow businessman shot dead in moving car, police launch probe

A businessman, Jitendra Singh Bhadoria, was shot dead in a moving car in Lucknow. Police are investigating whether it was an accident. Meanwhile, in Delhi’s Ghazipur, a man was shot, sparking protests. Two suspects were detained, and investigations are ongoing in both cases.

ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): A businessman died after allegedly being shot in a moving car in Lucknow, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Lucknow, the deceased, identified as Jitendra Singh Bhadoria, was killed on Bijnor-Gauri Road when a bullet was fired from a 315 bore licensed rifle, causing a head injury to the victim.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and forensic teams arrived and started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim Jitendra Singh Bhadoria, a businessman from Lucknow, originally hailed from Kanpur city. While the initial investigation points to the possibility of an accident, the police thoroughly examine all angles.

Legal action is underway, and the body has been taken into custody for further examination. Earlier on Sunday, a young man was shot in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, according to police.

People from Ghazipur protested and blocked the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road on Monday, demanding the arrest of the accused for the murder of the young individual.
On the case, Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District said, "We received information that a man is injured. When we went to the hospital, we found that he had been shot. In the

During the initial investigation, 2 people were detained, and several teams were working on it." The reason behind the murder is unknown, and the police are working to identify the deceased. (ANI)

