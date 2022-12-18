Argentina vs France: PSG president Al-Khelaifi picks his side in Messi vs Mbappe World Cup 2022 final battle

Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final will see two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - face each other in what is expected to be a high-octane contest. Ahead of the game, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed which team he will be cheering.

The Argentina vs France clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale on Sunday will pit two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - against each other. Ahead of the high-octane clash at Doha's Lusail Stadium, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about what one can expect from the game and which team he would be happy to see eventually lift the coveted trophy. Also read: Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

The Qatari businessman also said he is 'looking forward' to the World Cup 2022 final, adding that it will be a 'great pleasure' to be present for Argentina vs France clash. Al-Khelaifi then said he hoped 'France would win the World Cup' but quickly added that 'Argentina also had a good World Cup with Lionel Messi'.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG president then adopted a diplomatic stance to avoid any outburst among fans of the Ligue 1 champions. "If I could, I would give the trophy to both of them! (Messi and Mbappe)," Al-Khelaifi stated. Also read: Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before World Cup 2022 final

