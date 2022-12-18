Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Argentina vs France: PSG president Al-Khelaifi picks his side in Messi vs Mbappe World Cup 2022 final battle

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final will see two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - face each other in what is expected to be a high-octane contest. Ahead of the game, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed which team he will be cheering.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Argentina vs France clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale on Sunday will pit two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - against each other. Ahead of the high-octane clash at Doha's Lusail Stadium, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about what one can expect from the game and which team he would be happy to see eventually lift the coveted trophy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Qatari businessman also said he is 'looking forward' to the World Cup 2022 final, adding that it will be a 'great pleasure' to be present for Argentina vs France clash. Al-Khelaifi then said he hoped 'France would win the World Cup' but quickly added that 'Argentina also had a good World Cup with Lionel Messi'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG president then adopted a diplomatic stance to avoid any outburst among fans of the Ligue 1 champions. "If I could, I would give the trophy to both of them! (Messi and Mbappe)," Al-Khelaifi stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to reports, PSG's internal communications have been directed to regulate social media accounts depending on language and the eventual competition winner. This is in keeping with PSG's neutral attitude on the final, as not to pit two top players - Messi and Mbappe - against each other. It remains to be seen which star of Parc des Princes has the last laugh.

