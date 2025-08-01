Football legend Lionel Messi is embarking on a landmark tour across India from December 13-15, 2025, visiting Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Football fans in India are preparing for a landmark moment this year, as football legend Lionel Messi is scheduled for a high-profile tour across India. From December 13 to 15, 2025, Messi will travel to three major cities—Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi—participating in celebrations that pay tribute to his illustrious football career and lasting impact on the sport.

On December 14, Messi will make a special appearance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for a ticketed event, which has already received official approval from the Mumbai Cricket Association. The renowned event organizer Wizcraft is behind this occasion, and the event is anticipated to feature notable Indian cricketers as well. This visit is set to add a new chapter to the legendary moments witnessed at the Wankhede, which include the 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

Kolkata and Delhi to Host Key Events

Before Mumbai, Messi's itinerary includes Kolkata on December 13. At Eden Gardens, he is scheduled to be felicitated in a ceremony attended by West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. During his stay in Kolkata, Messi will conduct a football workshop for children, inaugurate a football clinic, and launch a seven-a-side tournament named the “GOAT Cup” in his honor. On December 15, his tour concludes in Delhi, where he is expected to meet the Indian Prime Minister and visit a major sports venue, such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. Both Delhi and Mumbai will also see additional grassroots youth football activities.

"Yes, Messi is set to visit the Wankhede Stadium for an event on December 14. The organisers of the event (Wizcraft) have sought permission for the event, which will be ticketed. Their request was discussed by the Mumbai Cricket Association's Apex Council in a meeting recently and the permission was granted," a source in the MCA said, adding, "A couple of superstar cricketers may also attend the event".

Argentina to Play in Kerala

Messi’s tour is further complemented by Argentina’s confirmed visit to Kerala, where the national team, led by Messi, will play an exhibition match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in October or November 2025. The Kerala state government will treat the team as official guests and extend full state support, ensuring additional excitement for Indian football enthusiasts.

Messi's first visit to India was in September 2011 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where he captained Argentina in a friendly against Venezuela. Currently, Messi, aged 38, plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the United States. Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Messi has achieved a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, led Argentina to a long-awaited World Cup victory in 2022, and established numerous world records, such as most goals for a single club (672 for Barcelona) and most goals in a calendar year (91) among innumerable others.