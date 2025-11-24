SA's Marco Jansen had a dream Test in Guwahati, scoring 91 runs and taking a fiery 6/48. His all-round show shattered the Indian batting lineup, placing his team in control and earning him a spot in several elite record lists for visiting players.

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen continued his dream Test match in Guwahati as he followed up a brilliant 93-ball 91 with a destructive spell of fast bowling that shattered the Indian batting lineup. Jansen finished with figures of 6/48, putting South Africa in complete control while also entering a series of elite statistical lists.

Jansen Enters the Record Books

Jansen became only the third visiting player since 2000 to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test match in India, joining Nicky Boje, who achieved the feat in Bengaluru in 2000, and Jason Holder, who did it in Hyderabad in 2008. His six-wicket haul is also now one of the best by a South African fast bowler in India, ranking behind Lance Klusener's 8/64 in Kolkata in 1996 and Dale Steyn's 7/51 in Nagpur in 2010. It places him ahead of other notable efforts such as Steyn's 5/23 in Ahmedabad in 2008 and Kyle Abbott's 5/40 in Delhi in 2015.

Jansen's performance also finds a place among the best figures by a left-arm fast bowler in Tests in India. Only John Lever's 7/46 in Delhi in 1976, Geoff Dymock's 7/67 in Kanpur in 1979, and Alan Davidson's 7/93 in Kanpur in 1959 stand above his 6/48. All of these performances have come from visiting bowlers, highlighting how rare such success is for overseas pacers in India.

"Good Day for the Chaps": Jansen Reacts

During the day's play, Jansen also brought up a personal milestone by completing 150 international wickets. Speaking after stumps, Jansen said, "Once we saw there was bounce and pace in the wicket, we tried to utilise it. Good day for the chaps - myself in particular."

He also praised the South African spinners for their support through the innings, adding, "The spinners did a really good job when the ball wasn't moving too much. There was a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which was nice."

Jansen admitted that the team had expected a long haul in the field but credited the collective effort for the breakthrough. "We were preparing to field for two days. Today was just about trying to do the job for the team," he said.

Assessing the surface, he noted that the match was still well poised despite the flurry of wickets. "I still think it's a good wicket. The ball is starting to turn now. The spinners are definitely going to play a role," he noted. (ANI)