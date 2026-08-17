Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill face criticism for India’s cautious approach on Day 3 of the Galle Test. Dodda Ganesh questioned batting with tailenders for four balls after rain delays, with WTC stakes adding pressure.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have come under scrutiny after the visitors decided to continue batting with their tailenders on the morning of Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Monday, August 17.

Team India resumed their first innings at 460/9 in 116 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna batting on 12 and 1, respectively. However, the visitors were bundled out for 462 in 116.4 overs after Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando took the final wicket of India by dismissing Prasidh Krishna, catching a top-edge off a short ball that was safely pouched behind the wicket by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

India’s first innings on Day 3 lasted only four balls, ending with Prasidh Krishna’s dismissal for 2 as the visitors were bowled out for 462. Sri Lanka then began their first innings and were reduced to 99/5 in 28 overs, trailing India by 363 runs at lunch.

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Team India’s Decision to Extend Innings Criticised

As Team India wrapped up their innings and began their bowling effort, the decision to bat for just four balls on the third morning drew criticism from former Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh. Since the visitors had only one wicket and two tailenders batting, the decision to carry on the batting on the third day surprised Dodda Ganesh.

Taking to their X handle, the former Karnataka pacer questioned the Team India management for sending out the tailenders when time was already lost to rain on Day 2 of the Galle Test.

“Why would you bat on the third day morning with two tailenders? #SLvIND,” Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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The former Karnataka player had also questioned India’s tactics on Day 2, stating that the visitors would have declared their first-innings batting after Dhruv Jurel’s wicket, given that time was already running out due to rain interruptions.

“Don’t understand why we haven’t declared even after Jurel’s dismissal #SLvIND,” he wrote.

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Day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and India was delayed by heavy downpours in Galle. India resumed their first innings with 288/2 in 73 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant batting on 131 and 27, respectively. However, the visitors were reduced to 460/9, losing seven wickets for 172 runs.

Padikkal carried on his innings and scored 167 off 230 balls, including 15 fours and a six, marking his return to international cricket in style.

A Crucial Test for Team India

The ongoing Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka is crucial for Team India, given that their World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake and they are fighting to secure a top-two standing to qualify for the final.

Currently at the fifth spot with four wins, as many losses, and a defeat, and with a PTC of 48.15% after nine matches, Team India need a strong result in Sri Lanka to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC Final alive.

Since Bangladesh secured a historic away victory over Australia in Darwin on Sunday, August 16, the race in the World Test Championship standings has intensified dramatically, making every session critical for India's qualification campaign. Bangladesh are currently in fourth place with three wins, a loss, and a defeat, and have a PTC of 66.67% after five matches.

The current top three teams in the WTC standings are Australia, reigning champions South Africa, and New Zealand, with India needing a strong result against Sri Lanka to close the gap and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the WTC Final.

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