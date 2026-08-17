Indian head coach Sjoerd Marijne stated the team is focusing on its strengths, not on points calculations, ahead of their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match against South Africa. India drew 2-2 with China in their opening game.

Ahead of their second FIH Women's Hockey World Cup match, Indian head coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the team is not looking at the calculations after failing to secure full points against China, and their focus is on their strengths as a team. The Indian Women's Hockey Team will look to turn their spirited opening performance into a first victory at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when they face South Africa in their second Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on August 18. India started the campaign with a 2-2 draw against China.

Focus on Strengths, Not Calculations

Chief Coach Marijne wants his players to not bother about the mathematics. "We are not focused on calculations or who is winning against whom. For us, it's most important to focus on ourselves, focus on our strengths," said Marijne. "We created chances (against China). That was something very positive. I think defensively we were very strong. We need to work on double turnovers: winning the ball, keeping the ball. That's something we can do better," he said as quoted by Hockey India. "Now we face South Africa, and I have told the girls not to take things lightly. South Africa is also a good team...so we need to be ready for that one," he continued.

Spirited Draw Against China

India's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China, produced a performance full of resilience, determination and attacking intent. India made an assured start against China, with Navneet and Deepika continuing their rich scoring form by finding the back of the net. China rallied twice to draw level, but India's defensive discipline and fighting spirit helped them secure a valuable point against one of the tournament's leading sides.

The result will give India confidence heading into their meeting with South Africa, while also underlining the importance of converting their positive momentum into three points.

Crucial Pool D Encounter

South Africa, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a 4-0 defeat to England in their opening Pool D match. England currently lead the pool, while India and China are level on points in second place following their opening-day draw. With the top two teams from each of the four pools advancing from the tournament's first stage and remaining in contention for the semi-finals, every point assumes greater significance. India will, therefore, enter the contest knowing that a victory could provide a major boost to their qualification aspirations.

Path to Victory

For India, the challenge will be to maintain the intensity and composure that served them so well against China while being more clinical in the attacking third. Navneet and Deepika's early tournament form will be a significant source of confidence, while the team's ability to withstand pressure will again be tested. South Africa, on the other hand, will be determined to make a strong response after their opening defeat. India can expect a competitive contest from a side with everything to play for. The Indian team will take confidence from the belief and hunger displayed against China. Now, eyeing their first win of this World Cup, India will look to build on that foundation, collect three crucial points and strengthen their position in a tightly contested Pool D. (ANI)

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