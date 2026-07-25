A study has found an ancestral link between Lionel Messi and Brazil. His maternal great-grandfather, Ranieri Cocchietini, immigrated from Italy to Sao Paulo in 1899, where he lived for several years before the family moved on to Argentina.

A new study has revealed an ancestral connection between Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning football icon Lionel Messi and Brazil's Sao Paulo, tracing a part of his family's journey before they settled in Argentina.

A Tale of Two Migrations

As per Brazilian outlet Globo quoted by Goal.com, Italian researcher Fiorenzo Santini's study has concluded that one of Messi's ancestors was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before family later made a move to Argentina. The research also highlighted changes in the family's surname during their migration journey. Santini, who is a specialist in tracing genealogy and spent several years studying the superstar footballer's family tree, was curious by the origin of his surname Messi during his early days with Barcelona.

As per the study, Messi's great-grandfather on his father's side, Angelo Messi, left the Italian city of Recanati and moved to Argentina's Rosario in 1893 with his wife.

The Maternal Journey Through Brazil

On his mother's side, the story goes back to his great-grandfather Ranieri Cocchietini. He was born in the Italian region of San Severino Marche and immigrated to Brazil with his wife Rosa Ricchezza on a ship named "Washington", which arrived at port of Santos in September 1899.

As per historic documents, the family's journey to Brazil saw a change in their name and surnames as difficulties were faced in writing foreign names at that time, with Ranieri becoming "Ramiero Concchietini", a change common amongst immigrants in that time frame.

Settling in city of Sao Paulo, the great-grandfather worked on farms of Rincao region before moving to the city of Ribeirao Preto, where two of the family's children were born, including Ardirigo in 1904.

About a year after Ardirigo's birth, the family left Brazil for Argentina and settled near the city of Rosario, where they began a new phase of life.

Antonio Cocchietini, Messi's grandfather, was later born, and then his mother Celia Maria Cocchietini, was born. Messi was born on June 24, 1987.

Solving the Genealogical Puzzle

Santini explained that his research went between 2019 and 2022, after he noticed that there was no record of "Cocchietini" surname in Italy. Through documents and relatives of Messi's mother, the researcher was able to trace the change of name and surname during the family's time to Brazil.

These findings, he added, helped the iconic footballer earn the title of 'honourary citizen' of the Italian city of San Severino Marche in 2022, in recognition of his family roots.

No records suggest that Messi's relatives stayed in Brazil's Ribeirao Preto after the family moved to Argentina in 1905, as per the study.

The only link that connects Messi to the city is a street named "Martinico Prado", after the farm owner who took in Messi's ancestors during their time in Sao Paulo, before they finally moved to Argentina. (ANI)