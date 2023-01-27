Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aguero speaks up for Messi & Co; slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attack on champions Argentina over Mbappe drama

    Sergio Aguero has spoken up for Lionel Messi and Co. after former PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic went after world champions Argentina following the way some players treated French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently launched a scathing attack on world champions Argentina for the way some of its players mocked French sensation Kylian Mbappe after lifting the coveted trophy in Qatar last month. However, the AC Milan star's attack on the World Cup 2022 champions has not gone well with legendary striker Sergio Aguero, who has spoken up for Lionel Messi and Co.

    Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was one of the players that attacked Mbappe in Buenos Aires following Argentina's victory over France on penalties (4-2) at Doha's Lusail Stadium on December 18. One of the heroes of their World Cup-winning campaign, Martinez mocked Mbappe at the presentation ceremony and also carried a doll with the PSG star's mask on it to mark the Frenchman's 24th birthday the week after Argentina's third World Cup win.

    This week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated that he's "worried about the others in [the] Argentina [national team] because Messi will be remembered, but the others who behaved badly, we cannot respect that."

    However, Argentina icon and former Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero lashed out at the Swedish forward for his comments attacking the world champions. 

    "It hurts you that Argentina has won the World Cup and it hurts you to recognize that Messi is the best player in the world. You could worry about your country that is not even in the World Cups," Agüero said during a stream on his Twitch channel.

    "You are the least suitable to talk about that they misbehaved … some pineapple that I remember in the Los Angeles Galaxy, for you that is behaving well or behaving badly? I remember that we played against Manchester United; I was on the bench, talking about how they behaved badly you are the least suitable to speak; I think that in this you are not right," Aguero added.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
