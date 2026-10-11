SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, organised the Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0 on Sunday. The event is part of the nationwide 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' campaign to promote fitness and environmental responsibility among citizens.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre, Guwahati, on Sunday organised the Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0 at the SAI Regional Centre in Guwahati.

About the 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' Campaign

Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 7.0 is being conducted across the country from October 2 to October 31, 2026 under the theme “Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat”, with the objective of promoting physical fitness while creating awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The initiative combines the spirit of fitness with the message of “Swachhata”, encouraging citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles and contribute towards maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. Participants will not only take part in the run but will also spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness, reinforcing the vision of a fitter and cleaner India.

300 Participate in Guwahati Cleanliness Drive

Speaking to ANI, DK Mittal, Executive Director of the SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, said around 300 school students, officials, athletes and coaches participated in a cleanliness drive organised at the centre on Gandhi Jayanti as part of the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan.’

“On Gandhi Jayanti, a ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ is held across the country. This campaign kicks off on October 2, and continuing that tradition, we've started our own cleanliness drive here. ‘Swachhata’ means ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Swasth Bharat’, and ‘Viksit Bharat’. Just like the Prime Minister launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ 10 years ago, we organized a small event today at SAI Guwahati to keep that going. Around 300 school kids, officials, athletes, and coaches participated here. We're really happy that people actively took part in the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’,” he said. (ANI)