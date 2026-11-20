Steve Smith was shielded from media during training as fresh ball-tampering allegations from teammates continue to unfold. Cricket Australia has formed an independent forum to review the historic 2018 controversy involving the national team.

Steve Smith Avoids Media Amid Renewed 2018 Ball Tampering Controversy

Journalists and cameras were denied access to watch a New South Wales training session featuring superstar batter Steve Smith on Friday, as per nine.com.au, as the controversy surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal continues after fresh revelations from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft.

Smith, who had endured a lean Proteas tour with just 83 runs in four innings and faced a neck problem which ruled him out of the final Test against the World Test Champions, returned to training at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, but the cameras and journos were denied access, as per a Sydney Morning Herald report cited by nine.com.au. Cameras were instead forced to film the practice session through a side gate, way far from where Smith was batting, completely hidden from cameras. Smith, who had been at his New York residence since the conclusion of the South Africa tour, reportedly snuck through the back entrance.

After Khawaja and Bancroft sent the cricketing world into shockwaves with their claims on 2018-ball tampering claims during the tour to South Africa, Steve Smith, the then-captain who was handed a ban of 12 months from all of cricket, is the only key figure who has not spoken on the matter. Aside from Khawaja and Bancroft, David Warner and skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and white-ball specialist Mitchell Marsh have spoken. While Warner has supported Khawaja and Bancroft's side of things, Cummins denied Khawaja's claims that bowlers were involved in the ball-tampering and everyone knew of it, calling them "utter nonsense" during a presser lasting over an hour a week back.

The NSW are preparing for their Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland scheduled for Saturday, which Smith is not expected to play. The Sydney Morning Herald, as per nine.com.au, reported that Cricket Australia (CA), Cricket NSW and Smith's management held discussions about "giving some space" to the batting legend as the cricketing world awaits his response.

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing. After skipper Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" in a presser days after they were made, the 10-Test old batter Bancroft, who was caught using the sandpaper by TV cameras in South Africa, sent a shockwave just as big by writing a tell-all column for The West Australian on Wednesday.

Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged. "Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago. In Hobart, CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said that CA is not "re-prosecuting" the initial investigation carried out eight years ago, and no new sanctions will be handed out to the players/staff. It would be up to the CA board what information is made public upon completion of the process, which is expected to take a month. (ANI)