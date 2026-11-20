Sam Harper will make his Australian T20I debut against England at the MCG. The wicketkeeper-batter replaces Josh Inglis, who is focusing on the upcoming Test series against New Zealand following his impressive domestic and league performance.

Sam Harper Set for T20I Debut

Sam Harper will be making his Australia debut in the first T20I against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Harper will become the first Victorian to make his debut at the MCG since Scott Boland, with the wicketkeeper-batter confirmed as part of the playing XI for the first T20I, as per cricket.com.au. National selector Tony Dodemaide revealed Harper would play in Saturday’s first T20 before the keeper's own press conference on Friday. Josh Inglis, the white-ball dasher, will be sitting out in order to prepare for home Tests against New Zealand in December. The 29-year-old's rise has been an interesting story, going out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield at the end of the 2024-25 season to receiving Test and T20I call-ups this year. Harper, who represents Melbourne Stars (MS) in the Big Bash League, was the 'Player of the Tournament' last season with 381 runs in 10 innings at an average of 54.42, with a strike rate of 155.51, including a century and two fifties. He also dominated the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with his 425 runs in 11 innings, including three fifties, playing a crucial role in Galle Gallants' title-winning run. He got a Test call-up for the South Africa tour, with Inglis initially missing out due to injury. He earned his debut with a classy century on his Australia A debut against India in Chennai. In 114 T20s, Harper has made 2,437 runs in 109 innings at an average of 24.12 and a strike rate of over 138, with a century and 15 fifties and best score of 110*. Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green (now in concussion protocols) and Cooper Connolly join Inglis in turning their attention to the four Tests against New Zealand. Australia lost the ODI series 2-1. Connolly and Inglis will be playing for Western Australia in their next Sheffield Shield clash at Perth.