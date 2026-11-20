Henry Nicholls scored a stellar unbeaten 175, partnering with Glenn Phillips to rescue New Zealand from 70/5 to 368 all out against India in the first Test at Wellington. Their remarkable comeback defined the match.

Henry Nicholls Stars With Century as Kiwis Recover Against India

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls continued his sensational run at Wellington's Basin Reserve, scoring his fourth century in 11 Tests at the venue during the first Test of the two-match series against India. During the first innings, Nicholls played one of the finest knocks of his career, scoring 175* in 335* balls, with 21 fours. His partnership of 216 runs with Glenn Phillips saved the Test for the Kiwis, who were once reeling at 70/5 after a sensational spell from Jasprit Bumrah.

At Basin Reserve, Wellington, Nicholls has made 1,098 runs in 11 Tests and 15 innings at an average of 91.5, with four centuries and five fifties. However, at the other venues, Nicholls has made 2,435 runs in 50 Tests and 80 innings at an average of just 33.36, with seven centuries and eight fifties.

Currently, with 12 Test tons, Nicholls is tied with John Wright and Brendon McCullum for fourth-most Test tons by a Kiwi, with Martin Crowe (17), Ross Taylor (19) and Kane Williamson (33) above him. Stunning centuries from Nicholls and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback in the first Wellington Test against India on Friday, as Kiwis made 368 in their first innings, putting India to bat and facing a brutal opening spell against Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.