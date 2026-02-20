Celebrating India's successful bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 62nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be held nationwide on Feb 22. The event is a collaboration with ESIC, which marks its 75th anniversary of service.

Following India's successful award of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 62nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised nationwide on February 22, in collaboration with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The event also coincides with ESIC's celebration of 75 years of service and social security, reinforcing the spirit of Fit India through healthy, active lifestyles, according to a release.

Launched in 2019 under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement is a cornerstone of the Government of India's mission to build a healthier and more active nation, aligned with the long-term objective of making India a global sports powerhouse by 2047. Under this, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while India has also submitted its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

Government Committed to Transforming India into a Sports Powerhouse

"India will be hosting a multi-discipline event, the Commonwealth Games, after a gap of 20 years in 2030. This is a moment of pride for every Indian. The Modi Government is fully committed to transforming Bharat into a sports powerhouse by creating a sustainable ecosystem spanning policy reforms, infrastructure development, talent identification and athlete nurturing. We will leave no stone unturned in realising our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036," said Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

"At the same time, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle, including the upcoming edition being organised with ESIC as part of its 75 years of service and social security, reflect our emphasis on building a fit, active and healthy Bharat through mass participation. Such programmes are integral to making fitness a people's movement and strengthening the foundation of India's sporting ecosystem," he added.

Ahmedabad's Transformation for Commonwealth Games 2030

The Government of Gujarat has unveiled a sports-focused budget aimed at transforming Ahmedabad into a world-class Sports City. Hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 is envisaged not merely as a sporting event, but as a defining milestone in India's broader journey towards Viksit Bharat, strengthening urban infrastructure, mobility systems and institutional capacity for future mega sporting events.

Strategic Planning and International Engagement

India's preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 and its ambition to stage the Olympic Games 2036 are being shaped through sustained planning and engagement across sectors. International sports governance and Olympic-affiliated platforms have, in recent commentary, noted India's approach to linking major sporting events with improvements in urban mobility, infrastructure development and long-term city planning.

There has also been international interest in India's engagement with International Federations, including deliberations related to event programming and discipline inclusion for the Commonwealth Games 2030. Such interactions reflect India's effort to align its hosting plans with global sporting frameworks while broadening athlete participation across disciplines. These developments indicate that India is steadily building the institutional and infrastructural capabilities required to deliver the Commonwealth Games 2030 in a comprehensive and sustainable manner, while continuing to pursue its long-term aspiration of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: A Nationwide Movement

Initiated by Dr Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle promotes fitness, environmental consciousness and sustainable mobility. The initiative has evolved into a nationwide jan andolan, witnessing participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2 lakh locations. This Sunday, Minister Mandaviya will lead a large group of cyclists from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, alongside Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas. Dedicated yoga, rope-skipping and Zumba zones will also be set up to encourage participation from all age groups, including children.

Star Athletes Championing the Cause

Rupinder Pal Singh was a key member of India's men's hockey team that won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He has also secured gold (2014) and bronze (2018) medals at the Asian Games, silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and multiple podium finishes at the FIH Hockey World League and Asian Champions Trophy tournaments. With 223 international caps and 125 goals, Rupinder is regarded as one of the finest drag-flick specialists of his generation.

Rohit Tokas, an accomplished Indian boxer, won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and currently mentors young athletes through his Tokas Boxing Club, contributing to the development of the next generation of combat-sport athletes.

Widespread Participation and Support

Previous editions of Fit India Sundays on Cycle have seen enthusiastic participation from personnel of the Indian Army, CRPF, ITBP, various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and organisations such as the GST Council and Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI). The initiative has also been supported by eminent sportspersons, including The Great Khali, Lovlina Borgohain, Priyanka Goswami, Rani Rampal, Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, and Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma. Film personalities Ayushmann Khurana, Rohit Shetty, Saiyami Kher, Sharvari, Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer and Gul Panag have also lent their support as Fit India Icons.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)