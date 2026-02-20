AFI treasurer Stanley Jones emphasizes the New Delhi Marathon's importance as an Asian Games qualifier. He advises athletes to balance races and recovery for peak performance, a sentiment echoed by race director Nagaraj Adiga for the Feb 2026 event.

Crucial Asian Games Qualifier

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) treasurer Stanley Jones feels the New Delhi Marathon is a significant event for athletes because it's a key Asian Games qualifier, so athletes need to perform well. Jones also believes that while competitors need races to prep for big events, they must pick the right ones, balance rest and recovery to stay at their best. The 11th edition of the New Delhi Marathon is scheduled for 22 February 2026. The marathon also serves as a qualifying race for the upcoming Asian Games, offering athletes a pathway to international excellence.

"This marathon has a significant importance as it is a qualifying event for the Asian Games, so we are seeing that the athletes perform better and qualify. Every athlete needs events to prepare for big tournaments, but they need to choose the right event take rest and recovery so that they can perform better," Jones told ANI.

Ideal Conditions for Runners

The New Delhi marathon is set to be one of the largest sporting events in the country, with over 30,000 participants expected to take part. The New Delhi Marathon race director Nagaraj Adiga says this marathon stands out because Delhi has a fast course and perfect February weather, giving runners ideal conditions to perform at their best.

"There are a lot of marathons, but Delhi's weather, Delhi's route is flat, so the runners are in ideal condition, the weather is good in February, and Delhi's course is a flat course," Nagaraj Adiga told ANI.

Star-Studded Flag-Off

The race will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Olympic medallist Vijender Singhand Olympian Rohan Bopanna, guiding runners through the heart of New Delhi's historic and vibrant streets. (ANI)