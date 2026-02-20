Australian spinner Adam Zampa became the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history, surpassing Rashid Khan. He achieved the feat against Oman with figures of 4/21, taking his total to 44 wickets and setting a new record for most four-fers.

Zampa Surpasses Rashid Khan in T20 WC Wicket Tally

Australian spinner Adam Zampa surpassed Afghanistan spin superstar Rashid Khan to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. Zampa achieved the milestone during Australia's final group stage match against Oman at Pallekele. Despite Australia being eliminated from the tournament, the experienced spinner delivered a strong performance, returning figures of 4/21 in 3.2 overs.

With this outing, Zampa now has 44 wickets in 25 T20 World Cup matches at an impressive average of 13.84. His tally includes one five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 5/19. He has overtaken Rashid, who took 43 scalps in 27 matches at an average of 15.30 and three four-wicket hauls to his name. The highest wicket-taker in T20WC history is Bangladesh legend Shakib al Hasan, who has 50 wickets at an average of 20.12 with three four-fers and best figures of 4/9.

With his fourth four-wicket haul, he has also overtaken Shakib (three four-wicket hauls) for most four-fers in T20 WC history. Zampa ends his T20 WC campaign with eight wickets at an average of 14.50, with two four-fers to his name.

Australia vs Oman Match Summary

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Wasim Ali (32 in 33 balls, with four boundaries) was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark as the rest of the batters barely offered any resistance against an Aussie attack wounded by an early exit from the tournament.

The Aussies were out for blood, skittling out Oman for 104 in 16.2 overs, with Glenn Maxwell (2/13 in three overs), pacer Xavier Bartlett (2/27 in four overs) being amongst the thick of action. Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Ellis also got a wicket each. (ANI)