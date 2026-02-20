Indian spinner Rahul Chahar announced his divorce from wife Ishani. In an Instagram post, he stated the matter was settled after a 15-month legal process, and he is moving forward wiser, with no regrets but with lessons learned.

'A Release, A Reset': Rahul Chahar Announces Divorce

Indian spinner Rahul Chahar announced parting ways with his wife, Ishani, on Friday. Rahul made the announcement of his divorce on Instagram, pointing out that he spent "the last fifteen months navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience and the strength". The 26-year-old also said that he "moves forward wiser, more self-aware and certain of the life he deserves to build".

In a post on Instagram, Rahul wrote, "To Whom It May Concern. I entered marriage at a young age. Before I fully understood myself. my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth."

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process. the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret. but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever -- they are meant to awaken us. teach us, and transform us," the post added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

"I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build. This is not an ending. It is a release. A reset. A promise that everything I create from here will stand on self-respect, peace. and better choices. I carry forward no bitterness -- only lessons, dignity, and the courage to begin again. Sincerely, Rahul Chahar," he concluded.

Chahar's Career at a Glance

Rahul and Ishani married in 2022. The spinner made his international debut in 2019, taking one wicket in a solitary ODI he played and getting seven wickets in six T20Is at an average of 23.85. He last played for India in November 2021 and was also a part of India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad, the tournament which saw Men in Blue make a shocking first-round exit.

Rahul has been in the Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with the Mumbai Indians (MI), having taken 75 wickets in 79 matches at an average of 28.66, with a four-fer to his name. He will be playing for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from this season onwards. (ANI)