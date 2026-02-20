Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel praised India's left-hander-heavy squad for the T20 World Cup, calling them aggressive players who will give bowlers 'sleepless nights' and put any bowling unit under immense pressure once they hit their rhythm.

From Abhishek Sharma to Shivam Dube, India's squad features as many as seven left-handed batters in their squad. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel believes India's left-hander-heavy lineup is packed with aggressive batters. Morkel believes once they hit their rhythm, they'll pressure any bowling attack, even if opponents try to swing the ball away from them.

Morkel was talking to the reporters in Ahmedabad on Friday, where the Indian team is scheduled to play their first Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup against last season's runner-up South Africa on February 22.

'Bowlers will have sleepless nights'

"We were going to be heavy with left-handers. But if you look at those left-handers, they are aggressive players. I think those batters and bowlers will have sleepless nights bowling to them. That's the way we're set up at the moment," he said.

"I do feel once we get going again, we find that flow that we're going to put bowling units under a lot of pressure. So yes, I'm pretty sure they're going to do a lot of planning. They'll think of ways to take the ball away from the left-handers up front. But at the end of the day, I think we've got enough skill there with those guys to come up and take those challenges on," he added.

India's Super Eight Campaign

After remaining unbeaten in Group A, the defending champions head into the Super Eight stage with confidence. India will begin its Super Eight campaign against South Africa at Ahmedabad on February 22, followed by a clash against upbeat and undefeated Zimbabwe at Chennai on February 26, and will conclude against the West Indies at Kolkata on March 1.