India lost 3-4 to Spain in a shootout at the FIH Men's Pro League in Hobart after a 1-1 draw. Maninder Singh scored for India, but a 59th-minute equaliser from Spain's Bruno Font pushed the match into a shootout where India faltered.

India went down fighting 3-4 in a shootout against Spain following a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time during the Hobart leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26, as per Hockey India release. Despite holding a 1-0 advantage until the 59th minute, courtesy of a brilliant strike from Maninder Singh, a late equaliser from Spain's Bruno Font forced the shootout.

Goalless First Quarter

Spain started strongly, controlling early possession and testing the Indian defence. They won their first penalty corner in the 4th minute, but the drag-flick was comfortably saved by Indian goalkeeper Mohith. Spain thought they had taken the lead in the 8th minute, but Jose Basterra's goal was disallowed. Shrugging off the pressure, India earned a penalty corner in the 14th minute, but Amit Rohidas's drag-flick was denied by Spanish goalkeeper Luis Calzado, keeping the first quarter goalless.

India Breaks the Deadlock

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute. Skipper Hardik Singh dispossessed a Spanish player, turned brilliantly, and set up Maninder, who smashed a tomahawk into the net to give India a 1-0 lead. Spain immediately responded by winning a penalty corner, but Pepe Cunill's shot was saved by Suraj Karkera. Karkera pulled off another stunning save moment later to deny Basterra. India's Abhishek also came close after a superb dribble, but India held their slender 1-0 lead at halftime.

Tense Second Half Action

In the third quarter, Spain pressed high while India looked to absorb the pressure. Spain's persistence earned them back-to-back penalty corners, both expertly saved by Mohith. As the quarter wound down, Spain was reduced to 10 men following a green card for Fortuno. India nearly capitalised on the advantage in the 44th minute, but Calzado made a tight save against Jugraj Singh's penalty corner strike.

Late Drama in Final Quarter

The final quarter saw India reduced to 10 men after Sanjay received a green card in the 45th minute. Spain quickly won a penalty corner, but Karkera stood tall once again. As Spain pushed desperately for an equaliser, India found spaces on the counter. Vishnukant Singh won a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, but Rohidas missed the target. Minutes later, Rajinder Singh's drag-flick also failed to find the back of the net. With India trying to run down the clock, a costly defensive lapse in the 59th minute allowed Bruno Font to strike a superb equaliser. Spain won three consecutive penalty corners in the frantic final 13 seconds, but the Indian defence held firm to end regulation time at 1-1.

Shootout Decides the Winner

In the ensuing shootout, misses from Abhishek and Hardik Singh proved costly as India fell 3-4, walking away with a single point from the hard-fought encounter.

India will next take on Australia in the fourth game of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 on Wednesday.