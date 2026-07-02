Harry Kane scored two late goals to rescue England in a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo in the World Cup Round of 32. After trailing 1-0, the captain's brace secured a Round of 16 spot for the Three Lions.

The iconic strains of Oasis' "Wonderwall" echoed loudly around Atlanta Stadium as England's players and travelling supporters celebrated an extraordinary FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 rescue mission, spearheaded once again by captain Harry Kane. In a match that nearly saw the Three Lions suffer a historic upset, Kane delivered a masterclass in resilience, scoring two late goals to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo and punch England's ticket to the Round of 16.

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Immediately following the final whistle, the emotional relief inside the stadium transformed into a massive party. Harry Kane linked arms with his teammates, swaying and singing along to "Wonderwall" alongside thousands of ecstatic fans.

The track was selected by the Football Association as part of England's official World Cup playlist alongside timeless classics like Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline and The Beatles' Hey Jude.

According to ESPN, the England captain was seen passionately kissing the badge on his sleeve while celebrating with the travelling fans. England's official X account immediately leaned into the musical euphoria, posting a photo of the talismanic striker with the caption: "Because maybe, you're going to be the one that saves me." Because maybe, you’re going to be the one that saves me. pic.twitter.com/wke3NpX5vy — England (@England) July 1, 2026

Kane's match-winning display also earned glowing praise from former England striker Michael Owen, who wrote on X, "The best finisher in the world @HKane Incredible." UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also joined the celebrations, posting on X, "It's a Harry Kane summer."

A World Away: Congo's Shock Opener

The joyful post-match atmosphere felt a world away from the opening hour of play, where England looked completely destined for a shock World Cup exit. DR Congo, playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout fixture, stunned Thomas Tuchel's side in just the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga finished calmly at the back post to give the African underdogs a shock 1-0 lead.

Despite dominating possession, England struggled to break down Congo DR's disciplined defensive setup throughout the opening half. Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham were all kept quiet as goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi and the Congolese defence frustrated the Three Lions.

Captain Kane Leads the Comeback

Tuchel responded with attacking substitutions after the hour mark, introducing Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka before later sending on Eberechi Eze as England piled on the pressure. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Kane converted from close range after sustained pressure inside the penalty area. With extra time looming, the England captain delivered once again, scoring his second goal in the 86th minute to complete the turnaround and send England into the Round of 16.

England will now face tournament co-hosts Mexico for a place in the quarterfinals. (ANI)