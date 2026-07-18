Spain's final training session before the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina was cancelled due to thunderstorms. Spain aims for its first title since 2010, while defending champions Argentina seek back-to-back wins after beating England 2-1.

Spain's final training session ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Argentina was cancelled on Saturday (local time) due to thunderstorms, tournament organisers FIFA confirmed.

FIFA added that no alternative training slot would be arranged for Spain but did not clarify whether Argentina's scheduled session later in the day would go ahead as planned, as per Reuters.

"The Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement. "The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors."

High Stakes for Final Showdown

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Road to the Final

Argentina's Comeback Victory

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain's Composed Win Over France

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.