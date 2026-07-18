Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang has announced a fan park at MG Marg and extended eatery hours for fans to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. The initiative aims to provide a safe and festive viewing experience.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced special arrangements for football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, including the setting up of a Chief Minister's Fan Park at MG Marg in Gangtok and extending the operating hours of eateries for the marquee clash between Spain and Argentina on Sunday.

In an official statement ahead of Sunday's final at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the Chief Minister said the initiative was aimed at allowing football lovers across the state to enjoy the biggest match in world football in a safe and festive environment. Emphasising Sikkim's rich football culture, CM Tamang said, "Football is more than just a sport; it is a passion that unites people. Sikkim has always been known for its deep love of football and for producing talented players who have made our state proud."

Special Arrangements in Gangtok

To mark the occasion, the state government will establish the Chief Minister's Fan Park at MG Marg, where supporters can watch the final live on a giant LED screen. The Chief Minister also announced that restaurants, bakeries and eateries located at MG Marg will be allowed to remain open until 3:30 AM on July 19, subject to compliance with all applicable laws, safety norms and maintenance of public order.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, the Police Department and other concerned authorities have been directed to make adequate arrangements for security, traffic regulation and crowd management. Inviting the public to be part of the celebrations, CM Tamang urged fans to enjoy the occasion responsibly. "I invite everyone to celebrate this global sporting spectacle with enthusiasm, mutual respect, and civic responsibility. Let us enjoy the match, stay safe, and celebrate responsibly," he said.

Clash of Champions: Spain vs Argentina

The FIFA World Cup final will see European champions Spain take on defending champions Argentina in what promises to be a blockbuster contest. Spain booked their place in the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinals, reaching their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010. Teen sensation Lamine Yamal played a decisive role in the victory by winning the penalty that Mikel Oyarzabal converted before Pedro Porro sealed the result.

Argentina, meanwhile, produced a dramatic comeback to beat England 2-1 in the other semifinal. After falling behind in the first half, the defending champions fought back through Enzo Fernandez before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Lionel Scaloni's side into a second consecutive World Cup final.

Before the title clash, England and France will meet in the third-place playoff in Miami on Saturday (local time), with both teams looking to conclude their campaigns on a winning note. (ANI)