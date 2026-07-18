India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Rohit Sharma to rediscover his form ahead of the ODI series decider against England. Morkel said there were 'no worries' over the opener's form, citing his experience and the challenging new ball conditions.

'No worries or concerns': Morkel backs Rohit Sharma

India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Rohit Sharma to rediscover his form in the ongoing ODI series against England, saying there were "no worries or concerns" over the veteran opener's lean patch ahead of Sunday's series decider at Lord's. He stressed that Sharma's experience and calm presence in the batting lineup give India confidence. Morne was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India's third ODI against England at the iconic Lord's.

"As I said earlier, it's hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen throughout the series that the ball is moving around. So batting up front isn't easy," Morkel said at the pre-match press conference. "No doubt Rohit will work it out. He has done it in the past, drawing on his experience. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So, without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things," Morkel said.

Sharma has scored 11 and 26 in the first two games, and the Lord's ODI on Sunday presents his last opportunity to make a telling contribution in the series. England bounced back from their defeat in Birmingham to draw parity in Cardiff, setting up a winner-takes-all encounter at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. India are aiming for their first ODI win at Lord's since 2004, with victory in the series decider set to secure the series and cap off a memorable tour on a high note.

Harsh Dubey replaces injured Washington Sundar

While, Harsh Dubey has been named as Washington Sundar's replacement in the Indian squad for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's after Sundar was ruled out of the series due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff.

After Sundar was ruled out of the series decider following his absence from India's defence of 233 in Cardiff, Morkel said all options were being considered for his replacement in the XI. "I think as I sit here, all options are on the table. We literally arrived here now half an hour ago. So I am pretty sure Gautam (Gambhir) will have a look at the surface, and they probably will announce 12 or 13 guys and then tomorrow make the final call in terms of overhead, in terms of what we see then. But yeah, I think at the moment all the players are still in line for selection for tomorrow," he said. (ANI)