Shashi Tharoor noted Kerala's strong support for Argentina in the FIFA final against Spain. He expressed hope that watching the world-class match will inspire young Indian footballers to aim for the global stage.

Tharoor on Kerala's Football Fandom and Hopes for India

Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the excitement around the Spain-Argentina FIFA World Cup final, pointing out Kerala's overwhelming support for La Albiceleste. He said the high-quality contest between two elite football nations could motivate young Indian players to dream bigger and strive towards reaching the global stage. The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

"I'm not a football expert... All I know is that Kerala has more Argentina fans than Spain fans. So know where Kerala will be. I'm safely flying out to Parliament in Delhi. I will try to avoid the drama, whatever is going to happen here, when the results come out. But by all accounts, it's going to be a very remarkable match because these are two extraordinarily successful teams. I think, frankly, for our football fans, one of the sad things is we don't have our own national team to identify with at these levels. I only hope that watching this world-class football will inspire more youngsters in India to become world-class footballers themselves," Tharoor told the reporters.

Road to the Final

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. (ANI)