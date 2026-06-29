Suryakumar Yadav posted a heartwarming message on the second anniversary of India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory. He thanked fans for their support during the campaign, which saw India defeat South Africa in the final to end an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav marked the second anniversary of India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph with a heartwarming message, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout the team's memorable campaign.

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India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title on June 29, 2024, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy with a memorable victory over South Africa by seven runs in the grand finale at Barbados.

Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Anniversary Message

Taking to X on Monday, Suryakumar reflected on the sacrifices and unforgettable moments that culminated in India's title-winning victory on June 29, 2024. "There are moments in sport that stay with you forever. Every sacrifice, every setback, every practice session, every cheer from the stands- it all led to that unforgettable night. Proud to have shared it with an incredible group of people and to have experienced it with millions of Indians around the world," Suryakumar wrote.

There are moments in sport that stay with you forever. Every sacrifice, every setback, every practice session, every cheer from the stands- it all led to that unforgettable night. Proud to have shared it with an incredible group of people and to have experienced it with… pic.twitter.com/MEsj4h2N9m — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 29, 2026

The star batter also expressed his gratitude to supporters who stood by the team before, during and after the tournament. "Thank you for making us feel your love before, during and long after that final. June 29, 2024. Celebrating you forever," the right-handed batter added.

Reliving the Historic T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

On this day in 2024, India, under Rohit Sharma, ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title by defeating South Africa to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, delivering a memorable moment for millions of cricket fans around the world.

India's triumph marked the culmination of an unbeaten campaign built on consistency and resilience. The Men in Blue made a strong start to the tournament with key victories over Pakistan and Australia in the group stage before defeating England convincingly in the semi-final to secure a place in the title clash.

In the final against South Africa, India posted 176/7, the highest first-innings total in the history of a T20 World Cup final. Although South Africa mounted a spirited chase, India held their nerve in the closing stages to clinch the trophy.

The victory ended a decade-long wait for an ICC title and brought an end to a string of heartbreaking exits in major tournaments, including the 2014 T20 World Cup final, the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

End of an Era: Star Trio Announce T20I Retirement

Following the triumph, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20Is. (ANI)