Canada has created history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The co-hosts beat South Africa 1-0 in a tense Round of 32 match, thanks to a last-minute goal. This is the first time ever that Canada has reached the pre-quarterfinals. The match itself wasn't a classic, but the result is a massive achievement for Canadian football.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates:Canada, one of the host nations, has scripted a new chapter in its football history. They've qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time ever. The historic moment came late on Sunday night (Indian time) when they defeated South Africa 1-0 in their Round of 32 clash.

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The hero of the night was Stephen Eustáquio, who scored the match's only goal deep into stoppage time in the second half. Before this World Cup, Canada had never even earned a single point in the tournament's history. This year, they not only got their first point but also their first win, qualified for the knockouts, and have now won their first-ever knockout match to enter the pre-quarterfinals. What a journey!

For South Africa, it was also their first time in the knockout stages, but their dream run ends here in the first knockout round.

A Dull Match with a Dramatic Finish

While the group stage of this World Cup has given us some thrilling games, this Round of 32 opener was a tough watch. The football was mostly frustrating and failed to hit any great heights. Canada did most of the attacking, but South Africa's goalkeeper and defenders somehow managed to keep them out. To be fair, the Canadian players were also quite wasteful in front of goal.

South Africa tried to hit back on the counter-attack, but their players seemed to lose their nerve once they got near Canada's box. They took too long to shoot or pass, which gave Canada's defenders enough time to regroup. The whole match went on like this. The referee added five minutes of stoppage time, and just when it looked like we were heading for extra time, Eustáquio scored in the second minute of added time to seal the win.

The Rise of Canadian Football

Hosting the World Cup for the first time has clearly done wonders for Canada. The players have grabbed the opportunity with both hands and delivered a surprise performance. This success is sure to boost the popularity of football in Canada and hopefully lead to better development of the sport in the country. If they manage to reach the quarter-finals, the host nation will create yet another new record in this dream World Cup run.