FIFA World Cup 2026: Six Round of 32 Clashes That Will Make You Miss Your Sleep
The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage is finally here! Round of 32 kicks off from Sunday night. It's simple now: win to reach the pre-quarters, or lose and go home. We've picked out the 6 most exciting matches from the 16 that you just can't miss.
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A look at the Round of 32 lineup
Sixteen matches, one knockout stage. It's win or go home from here. Here's a quick look at the full pre-quarterfinal lineup:
- France vs Sweden
- USA vs Bosnia
- Switzerland vs Algeria
- South Africa vs Canada
- Netherlands vs Morocco
- Portugal vs Croatia
- Spain vs Austria
- Belgium vs Senegal
- Brazil vs Japan
- Norway vs Ivory Coast
- Mexico vs Ecuador
- Germany vs Paraguay
- Argentina vs Cape Verde
- Egypt vs Australia
- Colombia vs Ghana
- England vs Congo
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The 6 most exciting matches
The Round of 32 is starting! We've shortlisted the six most exciting battles from the 16 matches. Missing these would be a huge mistake!
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1) France vs Sweden
This is a classic European derby. France are the clear favourites, but the Swedes could pull off a surprise against Mbappe and his team. Don't miss it on Wednesday at 2:30 AM.
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2) Netherlands vs Morocco
The Dutch 'Oranje' face the 'African Lions'. It's a European superpower against Africa's best team. Catch the action on Tuesday at 6:30 AM.
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3) Portugal vs Croatia
This match is all about two legends: Cristiano Ronaldo versus Luka Modrić. The big game is on Friday at 4:30 AM.
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4) Belgium vs Senegal
A classic European Power versus African Force contest. Belgium will take on Senegal in this exciting match on Thursday at 1:30 AM.
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5) Colombia vs Ghana
Get ready for Latin American flair versus African speed. Colombia and Ghana will face off on Saturday at 7:00 AM.
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6) Egypt vs Australia
It's the 'Pyramid' style of football against a team known for its speed and power. Egypt plays Australia on Friday at 11:30 PM.
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Other matches to keep an eye on
Keep an eye on these other key games too: Argentina vs Cape Verde (Saturday, 3:30 AM), Brazil vs Japan (Monday, 10:30 PM), Spain vs Austria (Friday, 12:30 AM), and Germany vs Paraguay (Tuesday, 2:00 AM).
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