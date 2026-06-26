Not many thought Ecuador could bounce back after their losing start to the FIFA World Cup 2026. But in their final Group E match, they put up a brilliant fight against Germany. Their performance was commendable, especially after some controversial refereeing decisions.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: In a massive upset, Ecuador fought back from an early deficit to stun Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match (Ecuador vs Germany). This victory is one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far.

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The drama started right away. Germany's Leroy Sané put his team ahead in the second minute itself. However, the goal was surrounded by controversy. TV replays suggested a foul had occurred just before the goal, and the Ecuador team protested strongly. But the referee waved away their claims.

Instead of losing heart, Ecuador launched a spirited counter-attack. It didn't take them long to find an answer. In the ninth minute, Nilson Angulo scored with a fantastic shot to level the scores. Later, in the 77th minute, Gonzalo Plata scored the winning goal for Ecuador, and Germany just couldn't find a way back into the game.

High-Voltage Drama on the Pitch

It was a nail-biting contest right from the first whistle, with Ecuador going toe-to-toe against the four-time world champions, Germany. The second half saw some high-voltage drama.

Germany's Kai Havertz went down inside the box, and the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot. Ecuador's players protested again, claiming a foul.

This time, responding to the appeal, the referee decided to check with VAR. The review showed that Sané had fouled Pedro Vite just before the incident. As a result, the referee cancelled the penalty and awarded a free-kick to Ecuador. After that moment, there was no stopping the South American side.

Germany Still Tops the Group Despite Loss

Even with this defeat, Germany finished at the top of Group E with six points from three matches. Ivory Coast also finished with six points but came in second due to a lower goal difference.

Both Germany and Ivory Coast have now qualified for the knockout stages. With four points from three games, Ecuador finished third and is also in a strong position to qualify for the next round.