The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has wished captain Lionel Messi on his 39th birthday. The legendary forward is currently playing a pivotal role for Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, where he continues to set new records.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has extended its warm wishes to legendary forward and captain Lionel Messi on his 39th birthday, as he continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Born on June 24, 1987, at the Italian Hospital Garibaldi in Rosario, Santa Fe, Messi marks another year at the peak of his career while remaining a central figure for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, where he has continued to set new records and further strengthen a legacy that spans generations.

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Landmark International Achievements

Wearing the iconic sky-blue and white jersey, Messi's international journey has been defined by landmark achievements, including the FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph in 2005, the Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2008, and a golden era with the senior team highlighted by the 2021 Copa America win, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America title in the United States. https://x.com/Argentina/status/2069617893365412066?s=20

In the ongoing 2026 World Cup, Messi has once again been at the forefront, achieving new milestones that reinforce his position as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history and adding further weight to his list of tournament records.

A Prolific Club Career

At club level, his professional career began in 2004 when he debuted for Barcelona at the age of 17. Over a glittering spell at the Spanish giants, he played 778 matches and scored 672 goals, winning 35 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles along with multiple domestic league and cup honours.

He later moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before continuing his career at Inter Miami in the United States, where he remains a key global ambassador for the sport while extending his playing legacy.

Redefining Longevity

At 39, Messi continues to redefine longevity and excellence in modern football, with the Argentine Football Association's tribute reflecting gratitude for his immense contribution to the national team and the sport as a whole.

All his titles till now:

Argentina National Team:

2005: U-20 World Cup 2008: Beijing Olympic Games 2021: Copa America 2022: Finalissima 2022: World Cup 2024: Copa America

Barcelona:

2005: LaLiga 2005: Spanish Super Cup 2006: LaLiga 2006 : Spanish Super Cup 2006: Champions League 2009: LaLiga 2009: Copa del Rey 2009: Spanish Super Cup 2009: Champions League 2009: UEFA Super Cup 2009: Club World Cup 2010: LaLiga 2010: Spanish Super Cup 2011: LaLiga 2011: Spanish Super Cup 2011: Champions League 2011: UEFA Super Cup 2011: Club World Cup 2012: Copa del Rey 2013 : LaLiga 2013: Spanish Super Cup 2015: LaLiga 2015: Copa del Rey 2015: Champions League 2015: UEFA Super Cup 2015: FIFA Club World Cup 2016: LaLiga 2016: Copa del Rey 2016: Spanish Super Cup 2017: Copa del Rey 2018: LaLiga 2018: Copa del Rey 2018: Spanish Super Cup 2019: LaLiga 2021: Copa del Rey

Paris Saint-Germain:

2022: Ligue 1 2022: French Super Cup 2023: Ligue 1

Inter Miami:

2023: Leagues Cup 2024: Supporters' Shield 2025: MLS Cup. (ANI)