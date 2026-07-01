Egypt captain Mohamed Salah shared training videos indicating his readiness for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Australia. His return from an injury scare is a major boost for the team, which faces Australia in Dallas.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah shared glimpses of his preparations for Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Australia, signalling his readiness for the crucial knockout fixture.

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In a post on X, Salah shared videos from his training session, showing himself undergoing intensive drills as he geared up for the high-pressure encounter.

pic.twitter.com/5y1bR19z9j — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 1, 2026

Salah was forced off during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran in their final group-stage match, sparking doubts over his availability for the knockout fixture in Dallas, as per Reuters.

Salah's return comes as a major boost for Egypt, who have reached the knockout stage for the first time after finishing second in their group with five points, behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The 34-year-old has played a key role in Egypt's campaign so far, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16.

Egypt contends with other injuries

Meanwhile, regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the round of 32 clash against Australia, according to the Egyptian Football Association.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the FIFA World Cup after an injury-hit season with Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted after just 14 minutes against Iran. However, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said he is currently preparing to be available for the round of 32 clash against Australia.

Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16. (ANI)