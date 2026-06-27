It was a high-stakes Group H clash at the Guadalajara Stadium early on Saturday. Spain managed to beat Uruguay 1-0, booking their spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. The match was a real nail-biter right from the first whistle, with both teams trading blows and creating chances.

Spain vs Uruguay: In a high-voltage FIFA World Cup Group H match, Spain faced off against Uruguay at the Guadalajara Stadium early on Saturday morning. Spain clinched a 1-0 victory, which was enough to send them into the knockout rounds.

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The match was a proper nail-biter from the get-go. Both teams came out all guns blazing, leading to a thrilling display of attacks and counter-attacks. In the 17th minute, Lamine Yamal’s powerful left-footed shot was blocked by the Uruguayan defence. Spain kept up the pressure, and in the 23rd minute, they created another positive move, but it didn't result in a goal.

Uruguay tried to hit back with a counter-attack in the 31st minute, but they couldn't find the back of the net either. In the 36th minute, Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur unleashed a powerful long-range shot from outside the box, which flew just over the crossbar. Just three minutes later, Darwin Núñez tried his luck from over 35 yards out during a quick counter, but his shot went wide.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 42nd minute when Spain took the lead. Marcos Llorente delivered a perfect pass from the right side of the box, and Álex Baena slotted it home with a right-footed shot. It was a bit of a blunder from the Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera, who fumbled the ball and let it slip into the net. Just before halftime, Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte had to leave the field due to an injury and was replaced by Nicolás de la Cruz in the 45th minute.

Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón also made a crucial save to keep his team ahead. The first half ended with the score at 1-0. Spanish midfielder Pedri, in particular, had an outstanding game. At the start of the second half, Uruguay made a change in goal, with Sergio Rochet coming on for Fernando Muslera. A few minutes later, Federico Viñas replaced Federico Valverde.

In the 58th minute, Uruguay's Guillermo Varela received a yellow card for a foul. Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, then made two changes in the 60th minute, bringing on Fabián Ruiz for Pedri and Dani Olmo for Mikel Merino. Olmo almost made an immediate impact with a strong right-footed shot that went just wide.

Uruguay missed a golden opportunity in the 64th minute, with Federico Viñas failing to convert. The Spanish keeper made another brilliant save in the 79th minute, rushing off his line to clear the danger. As the game neared its end, Uruguay piled on the pressure, but Simón stood like a wall, making one save after another.

The final minutes saw Uruguay playing a more physical game, and tempers flared between the players. The situation got so heated that the referee had to intervene, showing a red card to Uruguay's Agustín Canobbio.

No more goals were scored, and the match ended 1-0. With this win, Spain finished as the toppers of Group H with 7 points from three matches, securing their spot in the next round. Cape Verde is the second team from this group to advance to the Round of 32.