France defeated Sweden 3-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, becoming the all-time leading scorer in knockout stages. The Swedish FA thanked fans as their tournament run came to an end.

Sweden Thanks Fans After World Cup Exit

The Swedish Football Association (FA) thanked supporters for their unwavering backing after Sweden's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat to France in the Round of 32. In a post on X after the match, the Swedish FA expressed gratitude to fans who supported the team throughout the tournament, both in the stadiums and back home. "We gave everything - but here, unfortunately, our World Cup summer comes to an end. Thanks to the entire Swedish people for incredible support, both on-site and back home," the official account wrote.

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Vi gav allt – men här tar tyvärr vår VM-sommar slut. Tack till hela svenska folket för ett otroligt stöd, såväl på plats som på hemmaplan 💛💙#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3FjrEfjzG1 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 30, 2026

Mbappe Double Propels France to Victory

A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4.

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

Mbappe Breaks Knockout Stage Record

Entering the match tied with Brazilian icon Ronaldo and legendary pre-war forward Leonidas at 8 career knockout stage goals, Mbappe's strikes in the 45th and 74th minutes pushed his total to 10 knockout stage goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition.

Mbappe's knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has defined his international career. His updated goal tallies paint the picture of a player performing at unprecedented efficiency. In the knockout stage, he has now scored 10 goals, bypassing Ronaldo (8) & Leonidas (8) for the record. Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament drew him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The brace also took his World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19 goals, achieved across 29 World Cup matches. (ANI)