Spain's Lamine Yamal says he feels no pressure ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France. He calls it the biggest challenge of his career as La Roja aims for its first final since 2010, while France seeks a third straight.

Yamal Embraces Career's Biggest Challenge

Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal said he is embracing the biggest challenge of his career rather than feeling burdened by expectations as La Roja prepare to take on France in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday (local time).

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Spain are aiming to reach their first FIFA World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010, while France are seeking a third consecutive appearance in the tournament's summit clash after winning the title in 2018 and finishing runners-up in 2022. Despite the magnitude of the occasion, the Barcelona forward insisted he feels no burden heading into the clash.

"We know how to cope with adversity. And as for pressure, well, I don't feel it," said Yamal during the pre-match press conference, according to FIFA. The Barcelona forward admitted the scrutiny over his recent performances but believes the semi-final presents the perfect opportunity to shine. "You yourselves say I'm not at my best, so you shouldn't expect anything from me, but I'm sure tomorrow is going to be a special day. It's the most important match I'm ever going to play. And I'm glad to have made it this far. We're all really excited, and me most of all. It's undoubtedly the most important match I'm ever going to play," he said.

Coach's Calm Outlook

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente echoed his young star's calm outlook, insisting his side has learned to balance responsibility with enjoyment throughout the tournament. "Playing in the World Cup semi-final - after all the World Cups I've watched on the telly - now we're the ones in the spotlight," said De la Fuente, as per FIFA.

"We've never shirked the responsibility that this entails. We've always played with that responsibility, and we know what we represent, but we've also enjoyed something as wonderful and important as playing football on these stages. It's a question of striking a balance, but we mustn't let the responsibility make us nervous," he added.

Spain's Unbeaten Run

The European champions have grown stronger as the tournament has progressed. After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain topped Group H before knocking out Austria, Portugal and Belgium, with Mikel Merino scoring dramatic late winners in each of the last two knockout rounds. Spain have now gone 36 matches without defeat in regulation time since March 2024 and could equal Italy's all-time record of 37 if they avoid defeat against France.

De la Fuente also urged his players to enjoy the privilege of playing on football's biggest stage, recalling the spirit that carried Spain to their only World Cup title in 2010. "I'm very romantic; I like Julio Iglesias... how could I not be romantic?" said De la Fuente with a smile, as per FIFA. "I tell [the players] to enjoy what they have today. You're privileged. We're privileged. We're going to play football, and we have exceptional footballing potential. Let's do what we know how to do. That's the pressure I put on them - look how soft I am - so that they can fulfil their full footballing potential," he added.

France's Dominant Form

France, meanwhile, heads into the semi-final in dominant form. Didier Deschamps' side won all three of their group-stage matches before eliminating Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco in the knockout rounds without conceding a goal. The French side will also mark a significant milestone, with Deschamps set to oversee his record 26th FIFA World Cup match as head coach.

Head-to-Head Advantage for Spain

The head-to-head record offers encouragement for Spain ahead of the contest. La Roja have won 18 of their 38 meetings against France and have emerged victorious in seven of the last 10 encounters between the two sides, including victories in the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League Finals.

Clash of Generations

With a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on the line, the highly anticipated clash is set to pit Spain's fearless young generation against the experience, consistency and pedigree of one of international football's most successful teams. (ANI)