The Netherlands beat Tunisia 3-1 to top Group F unbeaten in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Tunisia exited the tournament without a point, conceding 12 goals, the joint-most by a team in a group stage since North Korea in 2010.

Tunisia ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on the wrong side of history, conceding 12 goals, the joint-most by a team in a group stage since North Korea in the 2010 edition.

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The Netherlands sealed top spot in Group F with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match at Kansas City Stadium on Thursday, June 25 (local time). The Dutch finished the group stage unbeaten with two wins and a draw, while Tunisia bowed out of the tournament without a victory or a point.

Before this, Tunisia registered a 5-1 thrashing against Sweden, before a 4-0 thrashing against Japan. As per Opta Analyst, Tunisia's 12 goals conceded are the most by any team since North Korea's 12 goals in the 2010 edition and the most outright goals conceded in a FIFA WC since Brazil in 2014 (14 conceded in seven games).

Oranje's Blistering Start

The Netherlands made a dream start, taking the lead in just the third minute. Denzel Dumfries drilled a dangerous low cross into the box, and Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear the danger.

Just four minutes later, Ronald Koeman's side doubled their advantage. Virgil van Dijk kept a corner alive inside the area before setting up Brian Brobbey, who made no mistake from close range to score his third goal of the tournament and put the Dutch firmly in control.

Second-Half Action

The Oranje continued to dominate possession for the remainder of the first half, with Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders dictating play in midfield as Tunisia struggled to create meaningful opportunities.

Tunisia showed greater urgency after the break and pulled a goal back in the 54th minute. Hazem Mastouri rose highest to meet Hannibal Mejbri's corner and powered a header beyond the goalkeeper to give the African side hope.

However, the Netherlands quickly restored their two-goal cushion. In the 62nd minute, Reijnders delivered an inviting corner and defender Jan Paul van Hecke headed home from close range to score his first international goal and effectively put the result beyond doubt.

The Dutch comfortably managed the closing stages, denying Tunisia any chance of another comeback to wrap up a convincing victory.

Final Group F Standings

The win saw the Netherlands finish atop Group F with seven points, ahead of Japan and Sweden, who also progressed to the Round of 32 following a 1-1 draw. Tunisia exited the tournament after finishing bottom of the group with one point.