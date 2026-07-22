Wasim Jaffer praises KL Rahul's talent, saying it's on par with Virat Kohli's, but notes Kohli's elite mentality gives him the edge. Jaffer also shared insights on Chris Gayle's professionalism during his time with the Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli: The Mental Edge

Former India opener and coach Wasim Jaffer praised the Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul's talent and technical ability, saying he is on par with legendary cricketer Virat Kohli in terms of skill and talent. However, Jaffer highlighted that Kohli's elite mindset and consistency create the difference between the two batters.

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Jaffer shared fascinating behind-the-scenes insights from his time with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings. Reflecting on his coaching stint alongside stalwarts like Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, Jaffer opened up about managing big-ticket players, highlighting how Rahul's raw skill matches the very best while pointing out the subtle mental edge that separates good batters from modern legends.

Jaffer praised Rahul as a technically gifted and composed all-format player, saying he can score more runs for India and his franchise. He added that Rahul matches Virat Kohli in talent and quality, but Kohli's elite mentality gives him the edge. He said, "KL is a top-class player who plays all three formats remarkably well. Technically sound, composed, and level-headed. Even though he is still actively playing, I believe he has somewhat underachieved given his skill set. He can get so many more runs for both India and his franchise. In terms of pure talent and quality, I genuinely believe he is at par with Virat Kohli, but it is Virat's elite mentality that creates that ultimate separation between KL and Virat."

Chris Gayle's Professionalism at Punjab Kings

Jaffer also recalled Chris Gayle's professionalism during his time with Punjab Kings, saying the veteran batter took great pride in his performances. He noted that Gayle was overlooked initially in the auction before being picked by Punjab in the final round, which may have motivated him to prove his worth. Despite his relaxed personality, Jaffer said Gayle remained highly driven and delivered a season of 500-600 runs for the franchise. Jaffer added, "When we worked with Chris Gayle, we could see how much pride he took in his game. Before Punjab picked him up, he had played for RCB for a very long time, and then came an auction where no one picked him initially until Punjab stepped in during the final round. For a player of his stature, I feel his ego was slightly hurt being taken in the last round. But he channelled that and went on to score 500 to 600 runs for Punjab that season. Behind that super chilled-out persona, he was an absolute professional who knew there was money on his head and that he had to deliver."

(ANI)