India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer called the series defeat to England a 'rough patch' but said the team took 'lots of positives'. He stressed adaptability as key for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said the series defeat to England was a "rough patch", but the team extracted "lots of positives" and stressed adaptability as the key, as the Men in Blue brace themselves for a three-match series against Zimbabwe, starting July 23 in Harare.

India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer endured a difficult start to his leadership stint, with the team suffering a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland followed by a 4-0 loss to England, with one match abandoned due to rain. Ahead of the first India vs Zimbabwe T20I on Thursday, Iyer said he was excited for the Zimbabwe series and acknowledged India's difficult run in England. He added that the team gained valuable lessons from the setback and highlighted the importance of awareness, adaptability, and quickly adjusting to conditions in the upcoming matches.

Adaptability and Awareness Key Takeaways

"First and foremost, excited to be here. This is my first time in Zimbabwe and Harare. The weather looks beautiful, the people look happy. So, looking forward to an exciting series over here. And then, yes, definitely we had a rough patch in England but lots of positives out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness, and adaptability we need once we step onto the field. Again, this is going to be a great challenge for us. Some of us are playing for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better result we would be getting," Iyer said at the pre-match press conference.

'They have an amazing team': Iyer on Zimbabwe

Iyer praised the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe team, saying they have a strong lineup with several experienced players, including those who have featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He added that India are focused on adapting quickly and securing a series win. "I feel that they have an amazing team, an amazing lineup. And a couple of them also played in the IPL, so they carry immense experience and it is going to be a great series. Everyone wants to perform at the end of the day and see to it that their team wins. And that's the reason we are here, to win," Iyer said.

'Play without fear of failure': Captain's message to bowlers

Shreyas Iyer backed India's inexperienced bowling group, advising the young players to play without fear of failure. He stressed staying focused on the present, playing as a united team, and prioritising the team's success over individual concerns. "I feel that they shouldn't have the fear of failure. Because whenever there are such thoughts at the back of your mind, then you just play to survive. When there isn't the thought of fear of failure, then you can bring out the best from within yourself. So I have to convey this message that you shouldn't think much about the talk happening outside, what people will say, or as you said if this series goes up or down. We have to stay in the present day. The better cricket we play, the more we play with team unity, the more the team will benefit from it. We'll think about individuals later," he said.

India's squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)