India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has joined Yorkshire as an overseas signing for the rest of the English domestic season. He will play in five One-Day Cup matches and the final three County Championship matches for the club.

India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has joined Yorkshire as an overseas signing for the remainder of the English domestic season, the club announced on Wednesday. He will feature in five One-Day Cup matches from July 24 to August 2 before leaving for India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August, where he is expected to be part of the squad. Kuldeep will then return to Yorkshire in September to play the club's final three County Championship matches of the season. His stint will get underway with Yorkshire's One-Day Cup clash against Glamorgan on Friday at Neath.

Kuldeep on Joining Yorkshire

Speaking after joining Yorkshire, Kuldeep Yadav said he was delighted to sign for the club and described it as a privilege to represent a team with such a rich history. "I'm really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a Club with Yorkshire's proud history," he said as quoted by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Kuldeep Yadav said he enjoys the challenge of playing in English conditions and is eager to contribute positively during his stint with Yorkshire. "I've always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team and I'm looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley," he said.

Yorkshire Welcomes 'International Quality Player'

Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, hailed Kuldeep as a proven international who will strengthen the side, adding that his left-arm wrist spin could be crucial on dry pitches during the closing stages of the season. "Kuldeep is an accomplished, international quality player who will add incredible strength to our lineup for these blocks of fixtures. Given the dry summer we've experienced, we expect spin to play an important role during the closing stages of the season. Kuldeep gives us another dimension with his left-arm wrist spin and brings a wealth of experience at the highest level. We're delighted to welcome him to Yorkshire," he said.

Recent Form and Career Stats

Notably, Kuldeep did not play a single match during India's white-ball tour of Ireland and England. His omission throughout the tour came as a surprise to many. The left-arm wrist-spinner last played in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.

He has taken 79 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 22.35, while his ODI record stands at 194 wickets in 121 matches, with best figures of 6 for 25. (ANI)