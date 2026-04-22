Reports suggest Al‑Nassr may integrate Cristiano Ronaldo Jr into first‑team sessions, sparking excitement over a possible father‑son pairing. The club will assess his readiness before any historic debut alongside his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could soon share the same pitch for Al‑Nassr, according to reports from Saudi outlet Al Wiam and journalist Fabrizio Romano. The possibility of the father‑son duo playing together has generated widespread excitement among fans, who see it as a potential historic moment in football.

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Ronaldo, still chasing his personal milestone of 1,000 career goals, continues to perform at the highest level. Meanwhile, Al‑Nassr are considering including his 15‑year‑old son in first‑team sessions as part of his development. The move would mark the first step toward a potential debut alongside his father.

Club officials, however, are cautious. They have emphasized that Ronaldo Jr’s integration will depend on his physical, tactical, and mental readiness. The coaching staff will closely monitor his progress before deciding whether he can sustain the demands of senior football.

Development Path Under Close Watch

The initial plan involves Ronaldo Jr joining first‑team operations regularly, possibly this year or next. His performances will be tracked to determine if he can eventually be named in matchday squads. If the staff are convinced of his progress, the teenager could make the leap to senior football, opening the door to a father‑son pairing unprecedented at Ronaldo’s level.

The excitement stems from comparisons with other sports. In the NBA, LeBron James recently teamed up with his son Bronny James Jr, but football has yet to witness a star of Ronaldo’s stature sharing the field with his child.

Primarily a left winger, Ronaldo Jr has already shown promise. He has impressed for Al‑Nassr’s U‑16 side and represented Portugal’s U‑16 team, winning three international titles. His development has also included training stints with Real Madrid’s U‑16 squad, placing him on the radar of European clubs.

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