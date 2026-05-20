For the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Canada has a unique plan for fans. Toronto Public Health will be giving out free condoms with cheeky football-themed messages like 'What a finish' and 'Shot saved'. It's all part of a special initiative for visitors.
FIFA World Cup: The action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup won't just be on the field! Canada is getting ready for some 'off-field play' too, but with a focus on safety. The mega-tournament, which football fans wait for every four years, kicks off on June 11. This time, the USA, Canada, and Mexico are hosting it together.
Free 'World Cup' Themed Condoms for Fans!
With 48 countries participating, Canada is expecting a massive crowd, just like the other two host nations. And the Canadian administration has a unique plan for them: free World Cup-themed condoms.
This isn't just any regular distribution. These are special 'World Cup' themed condoms. A total of six different designs have been launched as part of a special project. The packets feature fun images like football shoes, balls, and even cheeky slogans. Some packets say 'What a finish', while others read 'Shot saved' – all with a playful wink for the fans.
A Unique Initiative by Canadian Authorities for the World Cup
This initiative is being led by Toronto Public Health. According to reports, this pilot project has a budget of around 2 crore rupees. They have arranged for a total of 576,000 condoms and 200,000 lubricant packets to be distributed for free.
Actually, giving out free condoms at major global sporting events isn't a new idea. It's a common practice to promote safe and healthy sexual practices. Even at the Olympic Village, providing condoms to athletes is a long-standing tradition.
The main message is clear: 'Let's make sex safe.' The authorities want to send a message that it's not a taboo subject and everyone should be aware of sexual health services.