For the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Canada has a unique plan for fans. Toronto Public Health will be giving out free condoms with cheeky football-themed messages like 'What a finish' and 'Shot saved'. It's all part of a special initiative for visitors.

FIFA World Cup: The action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup won't just be on the field! Canada is getting ready for some 'off-field play' too, but with a focus on safety. The mega-tournament, which football fans wait for every four years, kicks off on June 11. This time, the USA, Canada, and Mexico are hosting it together.

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Free 'World Cup' Themed Condoms for Fans!

With 48 countries participating, Canada is expecting a massive crowd, just like the other two host nations. And the Canadian administration has a unique plan for them: free World Cup-themed condoms.

This isn't just any regular distribution. These are special 'World Cup' themed condoms. A total of six different designs have been launched as part of a special project. The packets feature fun images like football shoes, balls, and even cheeky slogans. Some packets say 'What a finish', while others read 'Shot saved' – all with a playful wink for the fans.

A Unique Initiative by Canadian Authorities for the World Cup

This initiative is being led by Toronto Public Health. According to reports, this pilot project has a budget of around 2 crore rupees. They have arranged for a total of 576,000 condoms and 200,000 lubricant packets to be distributed for free.

Actually, giving out free condoms at major global sporting events isn't a new idea. It's a common practice to promote safe and healthy sexual practices. Even at the Olympic Village, providing condoms to athletes is a long-standing tradition.

The main message is clear: 'Let's make sex safe.' The authorities want to send a message that it's not a taboo subject and everyone should be aware of sexual health services.

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