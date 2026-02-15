Fans in Kanpur placed framed photos of Indian players at a local temple and offered prayers ahead of the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo. With rain looming, anticipation remains high for one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs PakistanT20 World Cup clash, fans in Kanpur gathered at a local temple to pray for India’s victory. Framed photos of Indian players were placed inside the temple as devotees offered prayers, reflecting the intensity of emotions surrounding the fixture.

The match, scheduled for Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, is one of the most awaited contests of the tournament. Despite earlier uncertainty, the game is set to go ahead as planned, though weather forecasts suggest rain could play a role. Predictions indicate a high chance of showers during the day, with conditions expected to ease by evening.

India, the defending champions, have begun their campaign strongly. They opened with a win over the United States and followed it up with a dominant 93‑run victory against Namibia. Pakistan, meanwhile, had a shaky start against the Netherlands but managed to edge past them before securing a convincing win over the USA.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has been a recurring feature in recent ICC events. The two sides have been drawn in the same group in the last five T20 World Cups and the previous two ODI World Cups. The last time they were separated was in the 2011 ODI World Cup, where they still met in the semi‑final, a match India won en route to lifting the trophy.

India’s record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups is formidable. Out of eight meetings, India has won seven, with Pakistan’s only victory coming in 2021. At Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, India also boasts a strong record, winning 11 of 15 T20 matches played there since 2009.

