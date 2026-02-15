5 Top Indian Bowling Performances Against Pakistan In T20 World Cup History
From Irfan Pathan’s heroics in 2007 to Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance in 2024, Indian bowlers have delivered iconic spells against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. Here are five standout performances that shaped memorable victories.
Lakshmipathy Balaji (3-22) – Colombo, 2012
In the Super 8 round of the 2012 T20 World Cup, Lakshmipathy Balaji’s spell of 3-22 helped India crush Pakistan by eight wickets. Pakistan were bowled out for 128 in 19.4 overs, a target India chased in 17 overs. Balaji dismissed Shahid Afridi with a short ball, then cleaned up the tail. Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal both fell attempting aggressive strokes, giving Balaji three wickets and setting up Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 78 in the chase.
Arshdeep Singh (3-32) – Melbourne, 2022
Arshdeep Singh announced himself on the big stage with a fiery spell in the Super 12 clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan posted 159-8, but Arshdeep’s early strikes gave India control. He trapped Babar Azam lbw for a golden duck and bounced out Mohammad Rizwan for four. Later, he dismissed Asif Ali with a sharp short ball. India eventually won by four wickets in a last-ball thriller, powered by Virat Kohli’s 82*.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) – New York, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in seam bowling during the 2024 T20 World Cup group match in New York. Defending a modest total of 119, India restricted Pakistan to 113-7, thanks to Bumrah’s 3-14. He removed Babar Azam with a length ball that shaped in, bowled Mohammad Rizwan as he attempted a cross-batted shot, and dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed with a mistimed top edge. His spell ensured India’s six-wicket win in a low-scoring contest.
Irfan Pathan (3-16) – Johannesburg, 2007 Final
In the inaugural T20 World Cup final, Irfan Pathan’s 3-16 proved decisive as India edged Pakistan by five runs. Defending 158, Pathan dismissed Shoaib Malik with a short ball, sent Shahid Afridi back for a golden duck, and bowled Yasir Arafat with a full delivery. His spell earned him Player of the Match honors and ensured India lifted the trophy in Johannesburg.
RP Singh (3-26) – Johannesburg, 2007 Final
Alongside Pathan, RP Singh’s early breakthroughs set the tone in the 2007 final. He claimed 3-26, removing Mohammad Hafeez in the first over, then dismissing Kamran Akmal for a duck. His third wicket came when Umar Gul was undone by a yorker. Singh’s spell gave India the upper hand, complementing Pathan’s effort and sealing a historic victory.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.