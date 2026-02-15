With a 70% chance of rain in Colombo, fans fear the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash could be abandoned. ICC rules confirm no reserve day for group matches, meaning points would be shared if the game is washed out.

The India vs PakistanT20 World Cup group match on February 15 faces a serious weather threat, with forecasts predicting a 70% chance of rain in Colombo. Showers are expected through the afternoon and evening, raising concerns about whether the high‑profile contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium will be completed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accuweather has projected temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping to the low 20s by evening. While conditions may ease closer to the scheduled start, the forecast has left fans anxious about the fate of the fixture.

According to ICC rules for the 2026 edition, no reserve day is allocated for group‑stage matches. Reserve days are reserved exclusively for the semi‑finals and the final. If rain prevents play, even after reducing the game to five overs per side to accommodate delays, the match will be declared abandoned.

If the game is washed out, both teams will share points. India, currently leading Group A with four points, would move to five. Pakistan, also on four points, would climb to five as well. This outcome would cement their positions at the top of the group standings.

A shared result between India and Pakistan would effectively eliminate the chances of USA and Netherlands progressing. Both sides currently sit on two points, and mathematically cannot surpass India or Pakistan if the archrivals reach five points each. Such a scenario would guarantee Super 8 qualification for both India and Pakistan, turning their remaining group fixtures into dead rubbers.

The India–Pakistan rivalry is often described as one of the greatest in sport, and anticipation for the clash has been immense. However, the possibility of rain spoiling the contest has shifted focus to tournament regulations and the broader impact on Group A. With no reserve day available, the weather could decide the fate of one of the most awaited matches of the competition.