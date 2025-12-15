A viral video shows fans thanking Mumbai Police during Lionel Messi’s GOAT event in Mumbai.

After chaotic scenes in Kolkata during Lionel Messi’s GOAT event on December 13, a contrasting moment in Mumbai has gone viral. Outside Wankhede Stadium, where the football icon was welcomed, fans were seen loudly thanking the Mumbai Police for their efforts in managing the crowd.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video, circulating widely on social media, captures a wholesome exchange between attendees and police personnel. A group of fans, many dressed in Argentina’s blue and white jerseys, chanted “thank you” in unison. One officer smiled at the cheers, showing the appreciation for the smooth handling of the event.

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite the large turnout, traffic in the city remained unaffected. The crowd gathered outside the stadium was described as decent and orderly, with no disruption reported. The chants highlighted the gratitude of fans who acknowledged the police’s role in ensuring safety and order during Messi’s appearance.

Messi arrived in Mumbai on December 15 for the second leg of his GOAT tour. The event’s major highlight was his meeting with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. In a symbolic exchange, Tendulkar presented Messi with his 2011 World Cup‑winning jersey, while Messi gifted a football to Tendulkar. The Argentine star also handed over a signed national team jersey to Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

The GOAT tour, which began in Kolkata, is scheduled to conclude in Delhi on December 15. Excitement continues to build as fans anticipate Messi’s meeting with Virat Kohli, expected to be one of the standout moments of the final day.

The Mumbai leg of the tour stood out for its orderly conduct compared to the chaos in Kolkata. The viral video of fans chanting for the police has become a symbol of how crowd management can shape the atmosphere of such high‑profile events.