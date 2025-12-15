GS Delhi Aces clinched their maiden Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 title after a commanding 51-36 overall victory against Yash Mumbai Eagles in the grand finale at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Day six of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 marked the business end of the tournament at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, culminating in a high-stakes grand finale, where GS Delhi Aces emerged victorious to clinch their maiden title, as per a TPL release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Grand Finale: Delhi Aces vs Mumbai Eagles

In the grand finale, GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles battled it out for the Tennis Premier League Season 7 title. The tie opened with the Women's Singles, where Sofia Costoulas took on Riya Bhatia. Costoulas once again produced a commanding performance, cruising to an emphatic 18-7 win to maintain her unbeaten record in singles.

The momentum continued in the mixed doubles, as Sofia Costoulas partnered Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. The Delhi Aces duo controlled the contest from the outset, combining sharp returning with confident net play to secure a 16-9 victory and extend their advantage in the final.

The men's singles saw 30-year-old Billy Harris take on Damir Dzumhur. World no. 57 Dzumhur produced a strong performance and claimed a 16-9 win. However, despite the result, GS Delhi Aces continued to maintain a healthy 11-point lead.

The men's doubles brought the finale to a close, with Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan taking on Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur. The GS Delhi Aces pair delivered a composed and controlled performance, securing an 8-4 win to seal a dominant 51-36 overall victory.

In their debut campaign, GS Delhi Aces emerged victorious in the Tennis Premier League Season 7, clinching their maiden title after a commanding performance in the grand finale.

Path to the Championship: Semi-Finals

Earlier in the day, two high-intensity semi-finals set the stage for the final.

GS Delhi Aces vs Rajasthan Rangers

In the first semi-final, GS Delhi Aces locked horns with Rajasthan Rangers. The tie opened with the Women's Singles, where 20-year-old Sofia Costoulas delivered a dream start for the Aces with a commanding 19-6 win over Ekaterina Kazionova, the biggest margin of victory recorded in a tie this season. Costoulas then partnered Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the Mixed Doubles, but the Rangers duo of Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh responded strongly to edge a tight 13-12 win. The men's singles proved decisive as Billy Harris produced a dominant performance against world No. 26 Luciano Darderi, registering a 17-8 win to put GS Delhi Aces firmly in control. Billy Harris then teamed up with Jeevan in the Men's Doubles, where the Delhi Aces pair secured a 3-1 win over Dhakshineswar Suresh and Darderi to close out the tie. GS Delhi Aces completed a commanding 51-28 overall victory to book their place in the final of Tennis Premier League Season 7.

Yash Mumbai Eagles vs SG Pipers Bengaluru

The second semi-final saw SG Pipers Bengaluru take on Yash Mumbai Eagles. The tie opened with the women's singles, where Shrivalli Bhamidipaty faced Riya Bhatia. Bhatia produced a strong comeback to edge out Bhamidipaty 13-12. In the mixed doubles, Bhamidipaty paired with Rohan Bopanna against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. The SG Pipers duo held their nerve to secure a 13-12 win, keeping the semi-final finely balanced. The men's singles proved decisive as Ramkumar Ramanathan went up against world No. 57 Damir Dzumhur, who edged out Ramanathan 14-11 with a composed display. In the men's doubles, Ramanathan and Bopanna faced Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur, with the SG Pipers pair winning a tight 13-12 match. Despite the late push, Yash Mumbai Eagles finished ahead on aggregate, sealing a narrow 51-49 overall victory to book their place in the final of Tennis Premier League Season 7.