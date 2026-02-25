Rinku Singh has left India’s T20 World Cup squad due to a family emergency. His father is on ventilator support with stage 4 liver cancer, raising doubts over Rinku’s availability for the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai.

Rinku Singh has departed India’sT20 World Cup 2026 camp following a personal emergency, casting uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe in Chennai. The middle‑order batter left after learning that his father, Khanchand Singh, is critically ill with stage 4 liver cancer and is currently on ventilator support in Greater Noida.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India, already under pressure after a heavy defeat to South Africa, face a must‑win situation in their remaining two Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies. Even victories may not guarantee a semi‑final berth, with net run‑rate and other results likely to play a decisive role.

According to reports, Rinku travelled with the team to Chennai but did not attend training. News agency PTI quoted a source saying, “Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India’s practice session at the Chepauk.” NDTV further reported that his father is admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Related Articles 3 Indian Stars Flop Badly in T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Despite Team’s Unbeaten Run

Rinku has endured a difficult campaign so far, scoring just 18 runs in four innings. His duck in the 76‑run loss to South Africa highlighted India’s batting woes. Despite his reputation as a reliable finisher, he has not been able to make an impact in this edition of the tournament.

Overall, Rinku has played 45 T20Is for India, scoring 665 runs at a strike rate of 155.73. His absence now leaves India with fewer options in the lower middle‑order, a department already under scrutiny after the collapse against South Africa.

India’s uphill task

India’s net run‑rate took a significant hit in Ahmedabad, making their qualification scenario more complicated. With West Indies thrashing Zimbabwe earlier, the defending champions face a tough challenge to secure big wins in their remaining fixtures. The uncertainty around Rinku’s availability adds to the team’s concerns at a crucial stage of the competition.