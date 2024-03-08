Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How 'Messi magic' saved 90-year-old Argentine woman during Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel (WATCH)

    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    On October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists burst into a 90-year-old woman's home in Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz, Esther Cunio did the unthinkable. The elderly woman discussed her Argentine heritage and the fact that she was born in legendary footballer Lionel Messi's home nation. Surprisingly, 'Messi' did the magic for Esther. Not only did she make it through the attack, but she even posed for a brief video with a Hamas gunman while he was holding his assault rifle.

    The Times of Israel reported that eight members of her extended family were captured during the Hamas attack, which led to a large-scale ground assault by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The rest of her family was freed as part of the peace agreement, but her two grandkids and one of their partners remain detained in Gaza.

    Five months since the attack by the Palestinian terrorist group, Esther Cunio is set to feature in a brand-new documentary on the horrifying assault that started the current conflict in Gaza.

    In a clip from the documentary "Voces de 7 de octubre - Latino Stories of Survival" which is still in the making, the 90-year-old woman narrated what had happened on that fateful day.

    On October 7, Cunio recalled in the film, two Hamas terrorists knocked on her door and asked about her family. Her life was soon saved by an unexpected turn of events in the conversation.

    "Do you watch football?" she asked them.

    To a nod from a Hamas gunman, she replied, "I am from where Messi is from."

    "I like Messi," said one of them, brimming with excitement upon hearing the name of Argentina's 2022 World Cup winning captain.

    Then, for a video, he had her strike a stance with his gun and a victory sign. 

    Recounting the encounter in the upcoming documentary, she hoped Messi would realize that she made it through that day because of the Inter Miami star and former Barcelona legend.

